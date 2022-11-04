Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.61 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,994. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

