California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target Raised to $61.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $151,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

