Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

