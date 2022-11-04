Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,922 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 71.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

