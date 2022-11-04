Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $93.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

