Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATGFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday.

AltaGas Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.