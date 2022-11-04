Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATGFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.