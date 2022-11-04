Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $185.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $203.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.07 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.