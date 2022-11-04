Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.