Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.78. The company has a market cap of C$686.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$317.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

