Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $88.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.54.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Twilio has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

