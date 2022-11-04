Canada Goose (GOOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS):

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to C$33.00.

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$30.00.

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

11/3/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

10/26/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at C$21.01 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.