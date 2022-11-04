Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$1.21 on Thursday, reaching C$22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 314,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

