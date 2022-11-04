Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 128,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,060 shares.The stock last traded at $62.00 and had previously closed at $60.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
See Also
