Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 128,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,060 shares.The stock last traded at $62.00 and had previously closed at $60.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

