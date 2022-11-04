Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Cancom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COK stock opened at €25.06 ($25.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.41 and a 200 day moving average of €32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cancom has a 1-year low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($64.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $966.01 million and a PE ratio of 21.79.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

