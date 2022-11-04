Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

TSE CFX opened at C$4.58 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.