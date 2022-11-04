Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 14,098 shares changing hands.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 6.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Cannabis Sativa
Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.
