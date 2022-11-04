Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.36% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

