Capco Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capco Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 5.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.04. 48,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

