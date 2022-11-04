Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 176.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

