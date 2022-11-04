CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 2,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

