Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

