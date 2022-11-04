Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,930 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.23 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

