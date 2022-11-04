Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $160,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

