Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

