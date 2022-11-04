Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NYSE CVNA opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

