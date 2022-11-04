Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In related news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $106,638.

Cascades Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

