Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.45. 4,747,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,116. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

