Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. 4,747,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Catalent has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.