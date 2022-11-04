Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

