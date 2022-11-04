Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $2.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Shares of CZOO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

