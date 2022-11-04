CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.57. 5,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.