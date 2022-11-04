Celer Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.79 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $123.72 million and approximately $37.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

