Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

