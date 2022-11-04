Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,113. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

