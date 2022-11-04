Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,174,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,113. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

