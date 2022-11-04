Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.46), with a volume of 6250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of £58.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.26.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

