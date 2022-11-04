Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.70 billion-$144.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.63 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CNC traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 104,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,816,000 after acquiring an additional 305,981 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,113,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 46.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 207,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

