CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. 4,513,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,113. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

