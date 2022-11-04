Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 60,000 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 3.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $31.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.