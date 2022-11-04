Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NVDA stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. 1,174,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

