Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $4.24 Million in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. H World Group makes up approximately 8.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of H World Group stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 108,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.