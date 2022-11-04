Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 10.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.08. 26,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $666.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.