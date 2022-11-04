Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 286.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 17.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

