Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,300.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($14.80), with a volume of 195802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($14.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,571.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 948.32.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

