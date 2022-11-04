CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 63,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

