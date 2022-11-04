CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

CF traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

