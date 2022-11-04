CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$1.01. 138,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 219,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$324.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.72.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

