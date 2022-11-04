Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

CRL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $397.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.