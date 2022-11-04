Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $249.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $243.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.92.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $232.28 on Monday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $236.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.75. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.